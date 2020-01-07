Live Now
Bacary Sagna leaving Montreal Impact after two seasons.

MONTREAL (AP)Defender Bacary Sagna is leaving Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact after two seasons.

Sagna turns 37 on Feb. 14. He played in 35 regular-season games with Montreal.

He made the announcement Monday.

Sagna had 65 appearances for France and was on Les Bleus roster for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, and the 2016 European Championship.

He also has played for Auxerre (2004-07), Arsenal (2007-14), Manchester City (2014-17) and Benevento (2018).

