Atlanta United signs Argentine striker Lisandro López

ATLANTA (AP)Atlanta United signed Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez, hoping he can provide depth on its front line.

United said Monday the 37-year-old Lopez was acquired in a free transfer from Racing Club in Argentina’s Superliga.

Lopez has scored 244 goals in 603 professional appearances encompassing an 18-year career in Argentina, Portugal, France, Qatar and Brazil. He also appeared seven times for his national team.

”Lisandro is a veteran goal scorer who will strengthen our attack,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. ”We feel that he will have a positive influence on our younger roster.”

United is coming off a dismal season in which it failed to make the MLS playoffs for the first time in its four-year history. The team is looking to bounce back behind the expected return of star striker Josef Martinez, a former league MVP who missed nearly all of the 2020 campaign because of a knee injury.

