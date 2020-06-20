Atlanta United confirms second positive coronavirus case

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

—

Atlanta United confirmed a second positive result for a player following mandatory club testing on Friday.

No additional positive results for players or staff were received Friday. The club announced its first positive result for a player on Thursday.

The second player was asymptomatic and has been in isolation since Wednesday, adhering with MLS health and safety protocols that require at least two positive tests to ensure the first result was not a false positive.

The team conducted non-contact, individual training sessions on Friday and Saturday and will continue non-contact training on Monday. Mandatory COVID-19 testing will take place again Monday. If negative test results for all players and staff are received, the team will resume full team training on Tuesday.

Since Atlanta United began individual player workouts on May 6, the club has followed MLS health and safety guidelines, including physical distancing and sanitizing during individual workouts, small group training sessions and full group training sessions. The club works in consultation with the CDC, local health authorities and MLS regarding testing and training guidelines.

—

Three members of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the team’s training facility, and the Bucs have closed affected areas of the building.

The team said those areas will remain closed until extensive sanitizing is completed.

All individuals who may have been exposed have been notified, the Bucs said in a statement, ”and are following the established protocols, which include a 14-day quarantine period.” The team did not identify three people who tested positive.

Team headquarters is remaining open under the first phase of the NFL’s reopening plan.

Earlier this week, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning closed their facility after three players and two staff members tested positive.

—

The Toronto Maple Leafs will not comment on reports that star player Auston Matthews has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Toronto Sun and The Toronto Star report that the center tested positive. The Leafs say a player’s medical information is private.

Toronto is deferring to the NHL’s policy on handling test results, with the league providing updates on testing totals and positive tests without disclosing the identities of affected clubs or players.

Judd Moldaver, Matthews’s agent, did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the Sun, the 22-year-old Matthews has self-quarantined in his Arizona home and hopes to be ready to play if the NHL season resumes. The NHL hopes to open training camps next month, and finish off the 2019-20 season later this summer.

Matthews had 47 goals and 33 assists in 70 games before the suspension of the season on March 12.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen stayed with Matthews in Arizona for the first stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to the Toronto Sun he tested negative for the novel coronavirus and is no longer in Arizona.

Arizona has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,246 new positive cases of COVID-19, exceeding Thursday’s single-day high of 2,519 cases.

The league said Friday that it has tested more than 200 players at club facilities during voluntary training since June 8, with 11 testing positive.

—

French soccer authorities are allowing fans back into stadiums from July 10, with an initial limit of 5,000.

Noel Le Graet, president of the French Football Federation, says it is possible more spectators will be allowed into the French Cup final at the end of July and for the resumption of top-tier Ligue 1 play at the end of August.

The federation’s executive committee will discuss the new measures and the specifics of the new calendar on Monday.

The French government called off the country’s 2019-20 soccer season on April 28 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

—

