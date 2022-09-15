ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Thiago Almada scored in the 72nd minute and Raul Gudino stopped three shots as Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Orlando’s loss clinched a playoff berth for the New York Red Bulls, the team’s 13th consecutive postseason appearance. New York became the third Eastern Conference team to clinch a berth after Philadelphia and Montreal.

Pedro Gallese saved three shots for Orlando.

Both teams play on Saturday. Atlanta (10-12-9) hosts the Philadelphia Union, while Orlando (12-12-6) hosts Toronto.

