ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Paul Arriola extended his career-best scoring streak to five games with a pair of goals to lead Dallas over Orlando 3-1 on Saturday night.

In his first season with Dallas following a trade from D.C., the 27-year-old winger has tied a career high with seven goals, set in 2018.

Ercan Kara put Orlando (6-5-3) ahead in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Arriola tied the score in the 67th off an assist from Franco Jara, and Dallas (7-3-4) went ahead when Jesus Ferreira fed Jara in the 70th. Ferreira then assisted on Arriola’s goal in the 84th.

Arriola and Ferreira report Sunday to the U.S. national team for four World Cup prep matches.

Dallas outshot Orlando 9-5 with a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas, while Pedro Gallese saved three for Orlando (6-5-3).

