Arriola has injured ACL that will take months to heal

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)DC United midfielder Paul Arriola has an injury to his right ACL that he says “will take months to recover from.”

The 25-year-old midfielder was hurt during Saturday night’s preseason exhibition against Orlando.

“As of now it is still unclear on a timeline of events as we consult with doctors and physicians to figure out what the next best step is for myself, my career, and my knee,” he wrote Monday on Twitter.

Arriola has been a regular starter for the U.S. national team under coach Gregg Berhalter. Arriola has five goals in 33 international appearances.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sport s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞