Arreaga, Will Bruin score late goals, Sounders beat Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.

Arreaga redirected a shot by Raul Ruidiaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a right-footer past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 89th.

Western Conference-leading Seattle (12-3-6) has won three games in a row and is unbeaten in four.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his first goal of the season for Columbus in the 77th.

Columbus (6-9-6) has lost six games in row, its longest skid in more than two decades and the longest losing streak by a defending champ in MLS history.

The Crew beat Seattle 3-0 in the 2020 MLS Cup final.

