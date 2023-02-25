ATLANTA (AP)Thiago Almada scored two stoppage-time goals, Miles Robinson and Brad Guzan returned from long-term injuries and Atlanta United beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Saturday night in a season opener.

Almada, a member of the Argentina team that won last year’s World Cup, scored his second goal on a set-piece in the ninth minute of injury time, slipping a shot into the top corner from 25 yards. The 21-year-old, in his second MLS season, had his first career multi-goal game.

Guzan played his first competitive match since tearing his right Achilles on April 16 in a game against Cincinnati. The 38-year-old made three saves.

Robinson, 25, played his first competitive match since rupturing his left Achilles on May 7 in a match against Chicago. Before the injury, Robinson was projected as a likely U.S. starter at the World Cup.

Jeremy Ebobisse ut the Earthquakes ahead in the 12th minute.

Almada tied the score in the third minute of second-half stoppage time following a corner kick by Brooks Lennon. Almada slid to his right to evade a defender and ripped a right-footer off the crossbar and into the net.

United outshot the Earthquakes 20-10, with five shots on goal to San Jose’s four.

Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel saved three of the five shots he faced in his debut for the Earthquakes.

Both teams next play Saturday, with United hosting Toronto while the Earthquakes host the Vancouver Whitecaps.

