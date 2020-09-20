Agudelo jumpstarts Inter Miami past Atlanta United 2-1

ATLANTA (AP)Juan Agudelo and Brek Shea scored a goal in an early nine-minute span early and Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.

All three goals occurred within the first 11 minutes of play.

Agudelo punched in a pass from the left center of the box at two minutes to stake Inter Miami (3-7-2) to the lead. Three minutes later, Jon Gallagher knotted it at 1 with a short, left-footed blast from left of the box. Brek Shea wrapped up the scoring untouched on a header off a centering pass from about 3 feet out at 11 minutes.

Atlanta United (3-7-2) fell out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Two of Inter Miami’s three wins this season have been against Atlanta.