Yankees look to keep momentum from no-no against Rangers

Less than 24 hours after Corey Kluber pitched the Yankees’ first no-hitter since 1999, New York concludes a 10-game road trip Thursday afternoon with another game against the Texas Rangers.

Kluber faced one batter above the minimum Wednesday in a 2-0 win.

He tossed New York’s first no-hitter since David Cone’s perfect game against the Montreal Expos on July 18, 1999. The next day, Hideki Irabu started, and his no-hit bid ended when Rondell White singled with two outs in the first inning.

Kluber produced the sixth no-hitter this season, and it came a night after Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull faced two above the minimum in a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

“I had butterflies in that ninth inning,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said postgame. “I’m getting a little emotional now, even just getting to witness that was really, really special. And to see his teammates and the excitement of everyone for Corey and just the excitement for themselves being a part of such a thing. What a performance.”

Kluber’s outing gave the Yankees a second straight win after they dropped a 5-2 decision in the series opener. New York also improved to 6-3 on its trip and 18-8 since getting off to a 6-11 start.

“It was a lot of fun, I think it was a special night,” Kluber said. “I’ve never been part of (a no-hitter), witnessed one, let alone thrown one.”

The Rangers were no-hit for the second time this season, joining the Cleveland Indians and the Mariners as the third team to get two no-hitters pitched against them this season.

Texas was also no-hit April 9 when San Diego’s Joe Musgrove did it as a visitor. In the next game following the first no-hitter, the Rangers scored three times in the second inning and mustered seven hits in a 7-4 loss to the Padres.

“It stinks,” Texas third baseman Charlie Culberson said of being no-hit twice. “It’s baseball. No-hitters happen. There’s been a lot so far this year. Unfortunate for us that we’ve been a part of two of them. It just shows you how good these pitchers are, these teams are and what they’re doing.”

Culberson was the only Ranger to reach when he drew a third-inning walk. He and Isiah Kiner-Falefa were the only Rangers not to strike out. Nick Solak fanned in all three of his at-bats against Kluber.

Being unable to hit Kluber continued some recent struggles for Texas. The Rangers are 1-8 since reaching .500 with a 10-2 win over the Mariners on May 9. In that nine-game stretch, they have been held to three runs or fewer five times.

After Kluber’s gem, New York’s Domingo German (3-2, 3.62 ERA) seeks his fourth straight victory on Thursday and looks to continue his strong results since coming back from the alternate site April 22. Since returning, he is 3-0 with a 2.40 ERA in five starts and has pitched at least six innings in four of those outings.

German’s last start was Saturday in an 8-2 win at Baltimore, where he allowed one run on four hits in six innings. German struck out six, marking the fifth straight time he fanned exactly six hitters.

The right-hander’s only start against the Rangers occurred May 22, 2018, when he gave up six runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings during a 6-4 loss in Texas.

Dane Dunning (2-3, 4.34 ERA), whose 42 strikeouts lead AL rookies, starts for Texas and looks to reverse some recent struggles. Over his past five starts, he is 1-3 with a 6.85 ERA. He has never faced the Yankees.

Dunning’s last start was Saturday in Houston, when he allowed four runs on seven hits in four innings in a 6-5 loss. He threw a season-worst two wild pitches and tied a season high by issuing three walks.

Dunning faltered early in his last start, allowing the first four hitters to reach base in a first inning. He served up a two-run homer to Carlos Correa, the first homer he had allowed since April 6.

