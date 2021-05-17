Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain.

The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.

Right-hander Albert Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Stanton is hitting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in his 33 games this season. The four-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP homered in three consecutive games on May 4-6 but has only three hits in 25 at-bats since then.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist.

