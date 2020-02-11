Wolters, Rockies argue cases in salary arbitration

PHOENIX (AP)Catcher Tony Wolters argued for a $2,475,000 salary in arbitration on Monday, and the Colorado Rockies said he should be paid $1.9 million.

The 27-year-old made $960,000 last year, when he hit .262 with one homer and 42 RBIs in 411 plate appearances.

A decision by arbitrators Jeanne Vonhof, Dan Brent, Edna Francis is expected Tuesday.

Teams are 3-0 in decisions this year. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher Jos� Berr�os and Atlanta reliever Shane Greene all lost their cases.

Ten players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.

