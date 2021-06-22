With 17-game skid over, D-backs try to down Brewers again

After ending their franchise-record, 17-game losing streak on Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks look to stay in the win column when they continue their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Merrill Kelly allowed one run on five hits over seven innings Monday for Arizona, which had lost 31 of its previous 33 games.

Ketel Marte contributed two hits with an RBI and a run to help the Diamondbacks record their first victory since June 1.

Marte is 11-for-25 (.440) with seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

Milwaukee lost for the sixth time in past eight games and could also have a question mark in its rotation after Brett Anderson exited the Monday contest in the second inning due to right knee discomfort.

The Brewers are hoping for a lengthy outing Tuesday from Freddy Peralta (6-2, 2.28 ERA), who is coming off another strong start Wednesday.

The 25-year-old right-hander allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts over seven innings in a 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Eduardo Escobar is 0-for-7 with five strikeouts against Peralta, who is 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA in three career games (one start) versus Arizona.

Escobar is listed as day-to-day because of a right quad strain, but he is expected to avoid the injured list.

Arizona will turn to right-hander Zac Gallen (1-2, 3.99 ERA), who returned Thursday after missing five weeks with a right forearm strain.

The 25-year-old threw 58 pitches over 2 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four runs on four hits with three strikeouts as the Diamondbacks fell 10-3.

Gallen has made one career appearance against Milwaukee. He gave up two runs over five innings in a 4-0 loss at Miller Park on Aug. 24, 2019.

Arizona is making adjustments at catcher after Carson Kelly fractured his right wrist on Saturday. Stephen Vogt will likely share time with Daulton Varsho, who was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

The versatile Varsho has appeared primarily in the outfield in 57 major league games over the past two seasons, but manager Torey Lovullo would like to give the 24-year-old an extended look at catcher.

“He’s going to get some opportunities,” Lovullo said. “He’s going to get most of his reps behind the plate. We have two catchers, and whatever that rotation turns out to be, I think it’s going to be his opportunity and I think he’s ready to take advantage of that.”

While Milwaukee’s offense struggled again Monday, the bullpen was a bright spot. Four relievers combined to allow two runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Trevor Richards, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last month, continues to impress. After tossing 1 2/3 shutout innings Monday, he has yielded no runs while striking out 14 in eight appearances across 10 2/3 innings in June.

“He’s pitched really big in close spots, there’s no question,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s been a very effective member of this ‘pen and a very welcomed addition. He’s filling a role for us, and a valuable role.”

Milwaukee right-hander Jake Cousins also made a strong impression in his major league debut on Monday, striking out five over two scoreless innings of relief.

