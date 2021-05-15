Winless pitchers meet as Angels, Red Sox continue series

The Boston Red Sox will host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park, with infielder Michael Chavis looking to get a start for the fifth game in a row.

Chavis spent the entire first month of the season at the Red Sox alternative training site, except for getting into one game as a pinch runner on April 10. But he was called up May 7 to replace Enrique Hernandez, who was placed on the injured list.

Chavis is trying to make the most of his opportunity, getting starts at both first base and second base. In Friday’s 4-3 win over the Angels, Chavis went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts, and in six games total, he is hitting just .227.

Chavis, who is listed as 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, has slimmed down somewhat from last season and acknowledges it has made a difference for the better. On Thursday against Oakland, he stretched a hit into a double thanks to feeling lighter on his feet.

“I’d say it helps a lot in regards to the performance, obviously it helps because I’m definitely faster, able to be a little more athletic,” he said. “But for the mentality, I’m also a little bit more willing to take those riskier plays and know that I have a good shot of making it. And that’s potentially one of those plays I’m not sure if I take or one of those risks I’m not sure I take in 2020.”

Left-hander Martin Perez (0-2, 4.01 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season for Boston, still looking for his first victory. It’s not that he hasn’t pitched well enough to win — he has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his seven starts, including the last four.

But the Red Sox are averaging just 3.4 runs per game in his starts.

Like Perez, Angels starter Dylan Bundy (0-4, 5.03 ERA) is looking for his first win of the season after seven starts. Bundy also has pitched well enough to win, lasting at least six innings in five of his starts.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon returned to the Angels lineup on Friday and went 1 for 4 with a run scored and two strikeouts, and the club is certainly happy to have the 2019 All-Star on the field after two stints on the injured list.

Both of his injuries were of the freak variety — a strained groin sustained in cold, rainy weather in Dunedin, Fla., after a rain delay and 10 p.m. start, and a foul ball off his knee.

“It’s more frustrating when it’s something that’s not your fault,” Rendon said. “Like, if I pulled a hamstring because I didn’t take care of my body or I wasn’t in the weight room or I wasn’t stretching, that would be my fault. But the first time I had an IL stint, we started the game at 10 o’clock at night and it was wet and cold. We were just trying to stay warm and loose. That was frustrating. And then I smoked a ball off my knee.”

