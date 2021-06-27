White Sox, Mariners look to finish what they started

Sometimes, all it takes is a bloop single.

The Chicago White Sox are hoping that’s the case with reigning American League MVP Jose Abreu.

Abreu, hitting just .173 with one home run and seven RBIs in June, got the lone hit before Saturday afternoon’s game with the visiting Seattle Mariners was suspended in the middle of the third inning of a scoreless tie. The teams are set to complete that game Sunday, followed by a seven-inning contest in the nightcap of the doubleheader.

“There’s ‘hurt’ and ‘sore,’ you know? It sure seems to me he’s dealing with some pain issues that he wants to play through,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Abreu. “We’re going to talk to him about it. There’s still three-plus months to go.

“It just seems to me that he’s doing — and a lot of guys are watching — atypical kind of stuff for him, at-bats-wise. I wouldn’t doubt he’s got some aches, so we’re going to talk to him, do the right thing by him, that’s for sure.”

Abreu’s bloop single to shallow left-center field Saturday off Mariners rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert was his first hit since Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

“You’ve seen what he did over the years,” White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said of his teammate. “He’s definitely working. I just saw him in the cage so I think that says a lot about what kind of guy he is and what type of work ethic he has.”

Rain and a tornado warning delayed the start of Saturday’s game by more than an hour. A downpour that started in the third inning prompted a nearly two-hour delay before the suspension.

Sunday’s game was originally supposed to be a matchup of left-handers in Seattle’s Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.10 ERA) and Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 3.98), who is 9-8 with a 3.33 ERA in 21 career appearances against the Mariners, including 20 starts.

But Mariners manager Scott Servais said Gonzales has returned to Seattle to be with his wife, who was due to give birth.

Servais said the Mariners were leaning toward using left-hander Hector Santiago (1-1, 2.45) in the resumption of the suspended game Sunday. Santiago pitched for the White Sox for five seasons (2011-13, 2018-19).

“We will piece it together,” Servais said.

The White Sox could send ace Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80) to the mound Sunday for the completion of Saturday’s game. The right-hander was scheduled to start Monday against Minnesota, but last pitched Tuesday so he would be on regular rest to face the Mariners.

Rain remains in the forecast for the rest of the weekend in Chicago.

”It’s just part of it, and you just deal with it,” La Russa said. ”The biggest thing is don’t get distracted. You don’t come to the park thinking you’re going to get rained out. You don’t start the game thinking it’s not going to get finished. You just stay in the now and play the inning you’re playing. That’s all clichés, but sometimes that’s the only thing you’ve got to fall back on.”

