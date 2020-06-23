White Sox announce deal with 1st-round draft pick Crochet

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago White Sox have signed first-round draft pick Garrett Crochet to a minor league contract that includes a signing bonus worth $4,547,500.

Crochet went No. 11 overall in the June 10 amateur draft. The 21-year-old left-hander made one start before his junior season at Tennessee was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, striking out six in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

The White Sox announced the deal Monday.

The 6-foot-6 Crochet is known for his blazing fastball. He went 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 18 appearances with the Volunteers during his sophomore season, averaging 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

