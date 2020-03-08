Western Carolina upsets Mercer, 70-56; faces ETSU in semis

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Mason Faulkner had 22 points as fifth-seeded Western Carolina defeated fourth-seeded Mercer 70-56 in the Southern Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday.

Carlos Dotson had 19 points for the Catamounts (19-11). Onno Steger added 13 points.

Mercer totaled a season-low 27 points in the second half.

Kamar Robertson had 17 points for the Bears (17-15). Djordje Dimitrijevic added 11 points. Ethan Stair had nine rebounds.

Western Carolina advances to face top-seeded ETSU in the first of two semifinals Sunday.

