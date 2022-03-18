TAMPA, Fla. (AP)First baseman Luke Voit was traded from the Yankees to the San Diego Padres on Friday, a day after New York completed a two-year contract with Anthony Rizzo.

New York received 20-year-old right-hander Justin Lange, the 34th overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft.

Voit, a 31-year-old right-handed hitter with power, led the major leagues with 22 home runs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he hit .277 with 52 RBIs.

He made four trips to the injured list last year, three stints because of a left knee that had surgery on March 29 to repair a torn meniscus: March 31 to May 11 while recovering, then July 16 to Aug. 8 and Sept. 30 through the postseason because of inflammation. He also was on the IL from May 27 to June 22 with a strained right oblique.

Voit hit .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs In 68 games with the Yankees last season, including five home runs in the eighth inning or later. New York acquired Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the trade deadline, seeking a left-handed-hitting first baseman.

Lange was 0-3 with a 6.95 ERA in nine starts last season for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Padres, striking out 29 and walked 15 in 22 innings.

To clear a roster spot, San Diego placed right-hander Michel Baez on the 60-day injured list.

