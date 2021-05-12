Virus-depleted Padres add Myers to IL before doubleheader

DENVER (AP)The virus-depleted San Diego Padres made a series of moves Wednesday to bolster a lineup that is missing outfielder Wil Myers and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Myers was added to the injured list before a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Joining him was first baseman Eric Hosmer, who’s out due to Major League Baseball’s contact tracing health and safety protocols.

The Padres have now had five players go on the injured list over the last two days due to virus concerns.

To take their place, San Diego recalled infielder/outfielder Brian O’Grady from Triple-A El Paso and selected the contract of outfielder Patrick Kivlehan.

Kivlehan was starting in right field for Myers in the first game and batting seventh. Kim Ha-seong was in the starting lineup at shortstop and Jake Cronenworth at first.

Tatis was ruled out Tuesday afternoon after a positive test. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he learned of the news with Tatis in a phone call late Monday night. Tingler added the 22-year-old shortstop was symptom-free at the moment.

There was no exact timetable for Tatis’ return.

Also added to the injured list Tuesday due to contact tracing were outfielder/infielders Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo.

Hosmer and Myers were removed Tuesday night in the middle of an 8-1 win over the Rockies. It left San Diego scrambling for replacements for the doubleheader.

O’Grady has hit safely in all six games he’s played at El Paso this season. He’s batting .261 with two homers. O’Grady was signed by the Padres last December.

The 31-year-old Kivlehan has played in six games for El Paso, hitting .231 with a homer. He was signed as a minor-league free in February.

San Diego also recalled lefty Nick Ramirez from Triple-A El Paso to serve as the team’s 27th player for the doubleheader.

