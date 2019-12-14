Versatile Culberson return to Braves on minor league deal

ATLANTA (AP)The Atlanta Braves have re-signed utility player Charlie Culberson to a minor league contract.

The team announced Friday that Culberson will receive an invitation to the big league camp in spring training as part of the deal.

Culberson was not offered a new contract by the Braves at the recent deadline, making him a free agent rather that going through arbitration.

The 30-year-old Culberson decided to return to the team where he spent the last two seasons, combining to hit .267 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs.

He’ll be coming back from a grisly injury sustained with two weeks to go in the 2019 regular season, when he was struck in the face by a pitch while attempting to bunt. He was left with multiple facial fractures but is expected to make a full recovery.

Culberson’s versatility is his major asset for the two-time NL East champions. He can play every position in the infield and outfield, in addition to pitching three games in a mop-up role for the Braves.

