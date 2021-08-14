Varsho leads off 9th with HR, Diamondbacks top Padres 3-2

PHOENIX (AP)Daulton Varsho hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, sending the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Varsho connected for a leadoff shot on a 3-2 pitch from Craig Stammen (5-3). It was Varsho’s first career game-ending hit.

”I don’t know if there is another thing you can compare it to,” he said. ”You see teammates at home plate, it’s just adrenaline through the roof. It was cool to see all those faces.”

Varsho also drove in Arizona’s first run of the game with a single against Blake Snell in the second. He went 2 for 3 with a walk and stole a base.

After a rough start to the season, Varsho is hitting .310 in his last 20 games, with five of his six home runs coming in that span.

”He’s working hard for those moments,” manager Torey Lovullo said. ”He’s always in the batting cage. He’s been showing the ability to have quality at-bats. It’s nice to see him have that type of success.”

Tyler Clippard (1-0) got three outs for the win.

Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner carried a shutout into the seventh, but Eric Hosmer reached on a leadoff single before Wil Myers tied it at 2 with a drive to left for his 13th homer.

After a pair of strikeouts, Tommy Pham and Adam Frazier singled against Bumgarner and Taylor Clarke replaced him. He struck out Manny Machado to end the inning.

Bumgarner struck out six and walked none.

It was San Diego’s third straight loss. Its lead for the second NL wild card was trimmed to 2 1/2 games over Cincinnati.

”We had some traffic, we just couldn’t the big hit,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. ”The guys are pressing, maybe trying to do a little too much. The runs have been really tough to come by.”

Ketel Marte also went deep for the last-place Diamondbacks, connecting against Snell in the fifth. It was Marte’s fifth homer of the season.

Snell allowed six hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

MOVES

The Diamondbacks activated right-hander J.B. Wendelken, who was claimed off waivers from Oakland on Wednesday. He replaces right-hander Sean Poppen, who was optioned to Triple-A Reno after Thursday night’s game.

Wendelken was 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in 26 innings for the A’s this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Tingler said the team is still awaiting word on RHP Yu Darvish, who came out early Thursday due to lower back tightness. … SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (left shoulder) continues to participate in team drills and may take live batting practice this weekend, Tingler said.

Diamondbacks: Lovullo said RHP Taylor Widener is still battling cold symptoms, but has continued to test negative for COVID-19. ”Just want to make sure he continues to get stronger. He’s feeling better,” Lovullo said.

NUMBERS

The Padres are 32-28 (.533) against teams below .500, while the Giants are 40-16 (.714) and the Dodgers are 39-14 (.736).

San Diego is 8-6 against the Diamondbacks with five games remaining – all in Phoenix.

NEXT

The Padres start RHP Joe Musgrove (8-7, 2.81 ERA) on Saturday night against Arizona lefty Tyler Gilbert (0-1), making his first major league start.