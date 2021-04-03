Twins place Josh Donaldson on IL with strained hamstring

MILWAUKEE (AP)The Minnesota Twins have placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list with a mild right hamstring strain.

The move comes two days after Donaldson appeared to hurt himself running the bases on a double in the first inning of the Twins’season-opening 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Donaldson stayed on the bases for the remainder of that half inning but didn’t join the Twins on the field for the bottom of the inning.

”We want to not be short-sighted on this but kind of think of the long haul as well,” the three-time All-Star and 2015 AL MVPsaid Saturday.

Donaldson, 35, played just 28 games due to a calf injury. last season in his first year with the Twins since signing a four-year, $92 million contract.Donaldson batted .222 with a .373 on-base percentage, six homers and 11 RBIs.

The Twins are optimistic this injury isn’t as severe.

”There is some cautiousness involved,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. ”We want to make sure he’s 100% obviously before he takes the field, but we’re not sitting here thinking he’s going to miss a lot of time because of this.”

The Twins recalled outfielder Brent Rooker from the taxi squad to take Donaldson’s spot on the roster. Rooker hit .316 with one homer and five RBIs in seven games for the Twins last season.

