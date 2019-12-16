Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Treinen, Dodgers finalize $10 million, 1-year contract

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Reliever Blake Treinen and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $10 million, one-year deal on Sunday.

The 31-year-old right-hander and the Dodgers reached agreement during the recent winter meetings, shortly after the Oakland Athletics declined to offer Treinen a new contract.

Treinen was an All-Star in 2018 with a 0.78 ERA. But he struggled last season with a 4.91 ERA and was lost his closer’s role to Liam Hendriks.

The Dodgers have won seven straight NL West titles.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today