Toronto closer Giles to IL; Bichette scratched for leg issue

WASHINGTON (AP)Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles went on the 10-day injured list before Monday’s series opener at the Washington Nationals with a strained right forearm, a day after leaving a game with what the team said was a sore right elbow.

The Blue Jays lost another player about 15 minutes before first pitch on Monday when Bo Bichette — who was supposed to play shortstop and lead off — was scratched because of a tight left hamstring.

Giles had an MRI on Monday. The right-hander entered in the ninth inning of Toronto’s game at the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday to try to get a save, but the reliever gave up a two-out double and a pair of walks that loaded the bases. Giles then went to a 3-1 count on the next batter before he was removed. The Blue Jays wound up losing 6-5 in 10 innings.

Anthony Bass is expected to fill the closer role for the Blue Jays while Giles is out.

In other moves Monday, Toronto activated right-hander Wilmer Font from the IL, recalled lefty Ryan Borucki from the taxi squad, added outfielder Billy McKinney to the taxi squad and placed infielder Travis Shaw on family medical leave.

Manager Charlie Montoyo also said Randal Grichuk is day-to-day with back tightness.

