Tigers’ Teheran scratched before start with triceps issue

MLB Baseball
CLEVELAND (AP)Detroit Tigers starter Julio Teheran felt tightness in his right triceps while warming up for Friday’s game against the Indians and was shut down as a precaution.

The team replaced Teheran with left-handed reliever Derek Holland, who made five starts with Pittsburgh last season. Holland had appeared in two games before making the emergency start.

Teheran came to spring training as a non-roster invitee with the Tigers. He beat Cleveland in his debut last week, allowing one run and four hits in five innings.

The 30-year-old Teheran made nine starts for the Los Angeles Angels in the shortened 2020 season. He spent he previous nine seasons with Atlanta.

