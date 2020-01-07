Tigers reach $2.8M deal with Fulmer, avoid arbitration

DETROIT (AP)The Tigers avoided arbitration with Michael Fulmer, agreeing Monday to a $2.8 million, one-year deal with the right-hander after he missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

It’s the same amount Fulmer received last year when he lost his arbitration case with the Tigers.

Fulmer was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and won 10 games in 2017, but he struggled in 2018, and that season ended early for him because of a right knee injury.

He said last March he was going to have the elbow ligament reconstruction.

Fulmer turns 27 on March 15.

Left-handers Matthew Boyd and Daniel Norris, right-hander Buck Farmer and outfielder JaCoby Jones remain eligible for arbitration for Detroit.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.comMLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports