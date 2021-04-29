Tigers’ Boyd leaves in 2nd inning with left knee tendinitis

CHICAGO (AP)Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd left the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox after facing seven batters because of an injured left knee.

With the score 0-0, the 30-year-old left-hander walked Yasmani Grandal leading off the second and gave up a double to Andrew Vaughn on his 36th pitch, a drive to the gap in left-center.

Boyd signaled to the dugout with a 1-1 count to Leury Garcia, and manager A.J. Hinch and an athletic trainer went to the mound. Boyd then left the game.

Michael Fulmer relieved and allowed RBI singles to Garcia and Nick Madrigal. then gave up a two-run single to Jose Abreu with two outs that put Chicago ahead 4-0.

Boyd’s ERA rose from 1.82 to 2.27 with his one-inning outing.

