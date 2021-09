NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recreational cannabis will be legal in New Mexico in less than six months. What changes can New Mexicans expect with legal marijuana? Colorado officials warn that one major problem associated with legalized marijuana is likely to show up in New Mexico: illegal grow houses.

Tony Spurlock is the sheriff of Douglas County, south of Denver, and he's seen the problem first hand. "Grow houses in the early stages when the law was first passed was a huge problem for us," said Spurlock. "Because people were just coming in and renting houses everywhere and then just hydroponic manufacture of marijuana."