ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are reporting a motorcyclist has died from their injuries following an early Saturday morning accident in the southwest part of town. Around 2:00 a.m., APD responded to the intersection of 98th Street and Tower Road southwest to a call of a motorcycle that collided with a sedan.

Officials say the sedan was traveling south on 98th and made a turn onto eastbound Demi Road. The sedan reportedly turned in front of the motorcyclist, causing the motorcycle to crash into the vehicle. Police say the motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet. The motorcyclist was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital where they died from their injuries.