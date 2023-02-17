KISSIMMEE, Fla, (AP)The Tampa Bay Rays withdrew their transactions of placing reliever Andrew Kittredge on the 60-day injured iist and selecting the contract of right-hander Trevor Kelley to the 40-man roster.

The decision on Friday came after the commissoner’s office failed to approve the transactions, made a day earlier. Tampa Bay could select Kelley to the roster March 15 or later.

Kittredge is recovering from Tommy John surgery and last pitched on June 7. The right-hander went 3-1 with five saves and a 3.15 ERA in 17 games last year.

Kelley appeared in 18 games with Milwaukee in 2022, going 1-0 with a 6.08 ERA. He also been with Boston and Philadelphia.

