ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking the community for tips after a suspect robbed a bank inside of a Walmart. The FBI reports in a news release that an unidentified man robbed the First Convenience Bank inside of the Walmart Supercenter on San Mateo Blvd. on Monday, November 15, 2021, around 10:09 a.m.

Authorities describe the subject as being a middle-aged white male in his 50s with a husky build. He is believed to be five feet five inches tall.