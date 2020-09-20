Streaking Yankees look to sweep Red Sox

The New York Yankees look to extend a number of gaudy streaks on Sunday when they conclude their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

For starters, the Yankees (31-21) have outscored the opposition 85-25 en route to winning a season-best 10 in a row.

Secondly, New York has won 12 straight games against its bitter rival — a stretch that matches a franchise record that was set on two previous occasions.

And let’s take into account that the Yankees have won five straight at Fenway Park, matching their longest streak since a five-game run from Sept. 28, 2014-July 10, 2015.

Individually, New York has seen Clint Frazier consistently come through at the plate — and he even saved a bug during Saturday’s 8-0 romp over Boston (19-34).

Outside of his life-saving endeavors, Frazier homered among his three hits and drove in three runs on Saturday to improve to 19-for-56 with four homers, 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored in his last 16 games.

“He’s comfortable here. He definitely feels like he’s a contributing member of the team,” said catcher Kyle Higashioka, who has been both a minor league and major league teammate of Frazier.

“The maturity level is very impressive. He’s working hard every day, taking his defense very seriously. Really concentrating on having good at-bats every time. It’s pretty impressive to see.”

DJ LeMahieu carries a 12-game hitting streak (19-for-50, six homers, 12 RBIs and 17 runs scored) into the series finale, while Gio Urshela is riding a career-best nine-game hitting streak (14-for-36, one homer, six RBIs and six runs scored).

New York rookie right-hander Deivi Garcia (2-1, 3.28 ERA) looks to ride the momentum of two strong seven-inning outings when he takes the mound on Sunday. The 21-year-old will be getting his first taste of the rivalry on Sunday when he makes his fifth career major league start.

Garcia wears a belt with the No. 45 on it, which pays homage to his idol Pedro Martinez — a three-time Cy Young Award recipient and Red Sox star.

“He’s a legend here,” Garcia said through an interpreter. “A lot of exciting games here in this stadium. My dad even told me about all of those great games and everything going on. He told me to go out there and do the best you can for your team.”

Boston right-hander Tanner Houck (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the nod on Sunday after a sterling performance in his major league debut. The 24-year-old, who was a first-round draft pick of the Red Sox in 2017, scattered two hits and struck out seven over five innings in a 2-0 win at Miami on Tuesday.

“For me, nothing really changes,” Houck said of facing the Yankees. “As long as you go out there and attack the zone, I think good things happen. If you go right at people and get them on their heels early, it sets up a lot more.

“Typically, whenever you’re behind in hitters’ counts, a lot of people become more dangerous. Just go out there and attack right away, and I’ll definitely feel real confident,” Houck said.

Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo sat out Saturday with left hamstring soreness, with manager Ron Roenicke not saying whether Verdugo would play Sunday.

