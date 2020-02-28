Stanton upset over latest injury, could miss March 26 opener

TAMPA. Fla. (AP)New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is upset over his latest injury, a strained right calf that could sideline him for opening day.

”It makes it seem like I didn’t take care of myself. which makes it more frustrating.” Stanton said Friday. ”I can’t stop and feel sorry for myself.”

Stanton was hurt Tuesday during outfield drills, and an MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain, the least serious on the scale. Stanton said his chance to play in the March 26 opener at Baltimore all depends on his progress ”this week, next week.”

”Kind of get some slower movements the next few days and see where I’m at then,” Stanton said.

Known for his strenous workouts, Stanton played in just 18 games last season due a number of injuries, and he hit .288 with three homers in 59 at-bats. He had 38 homers in his first year with the Yankees in 2018, one season after hitting a career-high 59 for Miami.

New York put a major league-record 30 players on the injured list last year, and there have been more injuries this year.

All-Star pitcher Luis Severino had Tommy John surgery Thursday and will miss the entire season. Lefty James Paxton is projected to miss the first two months following back surgery and slugger Aaron Judge has been slowed by right shoulder soreness.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports