Smith, Herrmann agree to minor league deals with Rays

MLB Baseball
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Catchers Kevan Smith and Chris Herrmann have agreed to minor league contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays and will report to major league spring training.

The team also announced minor league deals Monday with outfielder Ryan LaMarre and right-handed pitcher Aaron Slegers and lefty D.J. Snelton who will also compete for jobs in spring training.

Right-handed pitcher Angel German and infielder Conrad Gregor agreed to minor league contracts but were not asked to big league camp.

Smith, 31, has appeared in 213 major league games four seasons with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels, batting .272 with 12 homers and 71 RBI.

Herrmann, 32, is a .205 career hitter who has spent portions of the past eight seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics.

