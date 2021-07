[1] Whereabouts of 4th of July murder suspect unknown - Albuquerque police are still looking for the man accused of murdering his sister's boyfriend during a Fourth of July celebration. According to court documents, the sister of Francisco Robles told investigators her brother is homeless and has a drug problem. She also said during a family gathering, Robles attacked Javier Gandarilla and killed him. Reports also show that Robles said he was on the run after killing two people in Mexico, where he is from. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Robles.

[2] Albuquerque man pulled over with no pants on - New Mexico State Police recently pulled over a man in Albuquerque and could not believe what they saw. It happened in June on I-25 and San Mateo. Police say Matthew Glaser took them on a seven-mile chase. When officers were finally able to pull him over, he came out with his hands up, and only wearing a tank top. Glaser never said why he wasn't wearing pants when he was pulled over. He's charged with aggravated fleeing of an officer, speeding, and failure to maintain a traffic lane.