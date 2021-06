ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor said she will use federal stimulus money to replenish the fund that pays out unemployment benefits. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund has more than $460 million before the pandemic.

The Trust Fund was depleted by September of last year forcing the state to borrow money from the federal government. Over the course of the pandemic, the state paid about $3.7 billion to New Mexicans. Now, the department will be receiving more than $600 million from the American Rescue Plan; Part of that will go toward paying back a federal loan.