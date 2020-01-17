Sanó’s deal with Twins could be worth $44.25M over 4 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Miguel Sano’s contract with the Minnesota Twins could be worth $44.25 million over four seasons.

Sano is guaranteed $30 million over three seasons under the deal announced Tuesday. He gets a $4 million signing bonus payable by Feb. 15 and salaries of $3 million this year, $11 million in 2021 and $9.25 million in 2022.

Minnesota has a $14 million option for 2023 with a $2.75 million buyout, and the option price could escalate by up to $3 million depending on performance from 2020-22. It would go up by $250,000 for each season with 550 or more plate appearances, $1 million for each finish among the top three in MVP voting, $750,000 for each finish among the top five and $500,000 for each finish among the top eight. It also would rise by $500,000 for each Gold Glove or Silver Slugger.

Sano also has award bonuses, including $100,000 for MVP, $75,000 for second, $50,000 for third and $25,000 for fourth through sixth. He would get $25,000 for All-Star, Gold Glove or Silver Slugger, $100,000 for World Series MVP and $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP. He gets a hotel suite on road trips in 2022 and ’23 – the seasons after he would have been eligible for free agency, and agreed to donate $100,000 annually to the Twins’ charity starting in 2021.

Sano, who made $2.65 million last season in his first year of arbitration eligibility, bounced back from a rough 2018 with a career-high 34 homers in just 105 games last year. All of his home runs came after May 1, which ranked as the sixth most in the American League from that date on. He also had a career-best .923 OPS.

