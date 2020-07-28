Royals sign Matt Harvey to minor league deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Royals signed former All-Star Matt Harvey to a minor league contract.

The Royals announced the move before Tuesday night’s game at Detroit. The 31-year-old Harvey has struggled to recapture the form that made him a key member of the New York Mets when they faced Kansas City in the 2015 World Series.

Harvey went 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts for the Los Angeles Angels last year. The right-hander made 28 starts the previous season for the Mets and Cincinnati Reds.

Harvey was an All-Star in 2013 and helped the Mets to the World Series two years later after returning from Tommy John surgery. He hasn’t had a winning season since and has struggled to stay healthy.

