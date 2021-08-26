Rodón wins in return from injury, White Sox beat Jays 10-7

TORONTO (AP)Luis Robert hit a two-run home run, Carlos Rodon won in his return from the injured list and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-7 Thursday.

Jose Abreu, Cesar Hernandez and Eloy Jimenez each hit solo shots as the White Sox earned a split in the four-game series.

Rodon (10-5) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Activated off the injured list before the game, the right-hander hadn’t pitched since Aug. 7 because of a sore shoulder.

”Very encouraging,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. ”Can’t wait to send him back out there.”

Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs and Leury Garcia had two RBIs and scored twice as the White Sox held on after building a 9-2 lead.

Anderson said the White Sox were motivated to win after striking out 16 times in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss.

”It left a bitter taste in our mouth last night,” Anderson said. ”They pitched a heck of a game. I think it was mandatory to want to go out and whup them.”

Marcus Semien hit two home runs for the Blue Jays, a solo shot off Rodon in the first and a two-run blast off Michael Kopech as Toronto closed the gap with a five-run sixth. The homers were Semien’s 31st and 32nd.

It was Semien’s ninth career multi-homer game and his third of the season.

Ryan Tepera and Garrett Crochet each pitched one scoreless inning of relief and Craig Kimbrel finished for his first save with the White Sox, his 24th in 27 chances this season.

Kimbrel said a good fastball helped him wrap it up in just six pitches, all strikes.

”It seemed like my ball was spinning like it was supposed to today,” he said.

Chicago’s first three home runs came off starter Hyun Jin Ryu (12-7). The left-hander had allowed just one home run over his previous eight starts but gave up three in a span of seven batters in the second and third innings.

”Our guys came out there smoking offensively,” La Russa said.

Hernandez hit a two-out solo shot in the second, his 21st. Robert connected after Anderson’s two-out single in the third, his fourth, and Abreu followed with his 27th.

”You’ve got to give that lineup credit because he made some good pitches and they hit the ball out,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. ”He didn’t really get hit hard but the home runs got him today.”

It was the eighth time in his career Ryu has allowed three homers in a game. He last did it Sept 7, 2020, against the New York Yankees.

Jimenez connected off Trevor Richards in the ninth, his seventh.

WET AND WILD

The retractable roof was open when the game began but started swinging closed in the top of the fifth. By the bottom half, heavy rain had started falling into the stadium. After allowing three hits in a span of four batters, Rodon asked for the grounds crew to work on the soggy mound.

”I guess I didn’t handle the rain too well,” Rodon said. ”It was kind of slick and got a little sticky there. I figured, just take advantage of getting the mound fixed up and let that roof close a little more.”

By the time the game resumed, the roof was fully closed.

ANOTHER ROOF GOOF

In July 2003, a game between the White Sox and Blue Jays was delayed for 26 minutes when a summer downpour soaked the field before the roof could finish closing.

YOU’RE GONE!

Blue Jays coach John Schneider was ejected by home plate umpire Jordan Baker for arguing balls and strikes in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Montoyo said OF George Springer (sprained left knee) could see more time at DH when he returns from injury, possibly as soon as this weekend. Springer ran the bases, hit in the cage and took batting practice before the game.

White Sox: Yoan Moncada tweaked his left wrist on a swing Wednesday but felt fine Thursday, La Russa said. Moncada had a scheduled day off Thursday. … To make room for Rodon, the White Sox optioned INF Danny Mendick to Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Steven Matz (10-7, 3.94) starts Friday as the Blue Jays begin a three-game series at Detroit. RHP Matt Manning (3-5, 5.91) starts for the Tigers.

White Sox: LHP Dallas Keuchel (8-7, 4.71) starts Friday as the White Sox return home for a weekend interleague series against the rival Cubs. RHP Keegan Thompson (3-3, 2.42) starts for the visitors.

