DENVER (AP)Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard has signed a $19 million, two-year contract to stay with the team through 2024.

Bard, 37, was the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but the deal announced Saturday will keep the closer where he is.

The hard-throwing righty is 3-3 with 21 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 37 games this season. His 21 saves were fifth in the National League and tied for seventh in the majors entering Saturday.

Bard broke into the majors with Boston in 2009 and spent five seasons with the Red Sox. His team in Boston ended with control issues after just two games in 2013.

He briefly retired from baseball and served as a player mentor for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018-19, then signed with the Rockies in 2020.

He earned NL Comeback Player of the Year honors in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, going 4-2 with six saves and a 3.65 ERA in 23 games. He regressed in 2021 with a 7-8 record, 20 saves and a 5.21 ERA but has bounced back this season.

In three seasons with the Rockies, Bard is 14-13 with a 3.94 ERA and 47 saves, which rank seventh all-time in franchise history.

Bard will play out his $4.4 million, one-year deal this year, then make $9.5 million in 2023 and `24.

He’s eligible for several bonuses: $100,000 for winning MVP, Cy Young, Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year or World Series MVP Awards, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $50,000 for second-through-fifth in MVP and Cy Young or second-through-third in Reliever of the Year voting, $100,000 for Comeback Player of the Year, and $25,000 for All-Star and Gold Glove selections.

