Rockies pitcher Justin Lawrence gets 80-game drug ban

MLB Baseball
DENVER (AP)Colorado Rockies pitcher Justin Lawrence has been suspended for 80 games under the major league drug program following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

The 25-year-old right-hander tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), the commissioner’s office said Friday.

Lawrence has been on the Rockies’ 40-man roster since November 2018 and spent last season on option to the minor leagues. He has yet to make his big league debut.

He began last season 1-1 with an 8.71 ERA in eight relief appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was promoted from Class A ball, then went on the injured list in late April. Lawrence was assigned to Double-A Hartford when he returned in early June and went 0-4 with a 8.78 ERA in 30 relief appearances.

He was the first player suspended this year under the big league drug program.

