Rockies look for strong effort at home vs. Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies have historically done better at home than on the road, but this year is proving to be a bigger challenge for them. The record at Coors Field is above .500 (13-12) but things change dramatically once Colorado leaves Denver.

After being swept by the Padres in San Diego this week, the Rockies are 2-17 on the road this season. Even more alarming: After scoring 33 runs in a four-game series against Cincinnati last weekend, Colorado managed just one run in the three games against the Padres.

In addition, the Rockies had just 12 hits and struck out 44 times in the series, wasting a couple of good outings by their starters.

“There’s some frustration,” manager Bud Black said Wednesday after a 3-0 loss. “Guys are, for lack of a better term, a little (ticked) off. We’ll bounce back. There’s a lot of grit in this club.”

The chance to bounce back starts Friday when Colorado hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series. Arizona righty Seth Frankoff (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will start the opener while Rockies right-hander German Marquez (2-4, 5.56) takes the hill.

This is the second time the teams will meet in Colorado. The Rockies took two of a three-game series in early April, and Marquez pitched the game Colorado lost. He allowed three runs on five hits in six innings but got a no-decision in Arizona’s 10-8 win in 13 innings.

Marquez has plenty of experience against the Diamondbacks since breaking into the majors in 2016. In 18 career games — 17 starts — against them, he is 4-5 with a 4.26 ERA.

Marquez has struggled at times this season, and his frustration culminated against the San Francisco Giants, when he lasted just 2/3 inning and allowed eight runs. He has started to round into form since, going six innings in his past two starts with a 3.75 ERA and 14 strikeouts.

Frankoff gets the start for Arizona after Luke Weaver was placed on the injured list with shoulder discomfort. Frankoff has appeared in four games and started one in his major-league career. One of those appearances came against the Rockies, and he has a 9.00 ERA in two innings.

The Diamondbacks, like Colorado, have struggled lately. They have lost five in a row, the last four on the road, and eight of their last nine, including a 3-2 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

It was their 10th straight loss on the road. Arizona scored just six runs in the four games.

“Maybe there is a little pressing mentality — we have to, we need to, we got to,” manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday after a 4-2 loss to the Dodgers. “That’s not how the game should be played. It should be played with a very relaxed mindset.”

The Diamondbacks bolstered their lineup by selecting the contract of Josh Reddick on Thursday and inserted him in the lineup against Los Angeles. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his Arizona debut.

