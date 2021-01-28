RHP Kohl Stewart agrees to 1-year contract with Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP)Right-hander Kohl Stewart agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday after he opted out of last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stewart last pitched in the majors in 2019, going 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine appearances with Minnesota. The 26-year-old Stewart signed with Baltimore in December 2019, but never played for the Orioles.

Stewart’s deal with Chicago is worth $700,000 while he is in the majors and $150,000 while he is in the minors.

The 6-foot-3 Stewart was selected by the Twins with the fourth-overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft. He is 4-3 with a 4.79 ERA in 17 career games, including six starts.

