Reliever Curtiss acquired by Marlins from Rays for prospect

MIAMI (AP)Right-handed reliever John Curtiss was traded Wednesday by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Miami Marlins for minor league first baseman Evan Edwards.

The Rays also dealt minor league catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and minor league infielder Nick Sogard to the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza, left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs and cash.

Boston placed catcher Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19-related injured list.

Curtiss went 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 17 games last year. He had a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings in the postseason for the American League champions.

Curtiss also has pitched for the Angels and Twins, and he has a 3,83 career ERA. He further strengthens the bullpen for the Marlins, who earlier added left-hander Ross Detwiler and right-handers Dylan Floro, Anthony Bass and Adam Cimber.

Mazza pitched nine games as a starter and reliever for Boston last year and went 1-2 with a 4.80 ERA. Springs went 0-2 with a 7.08 ERA in 16 games out of the bullpen.

Edwards was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State in 2019. He hit .281 with nine homers in 73 games in the low minors that year. Hernandez is a career .293 hitter over five minor league seasons. Sogard batted .290 with 20 stolen bases in 63 games in Class A in 2019.

Notes: The Marlins finalized outfielder Adam Duvall’s one-year contract, which guarantees $5 million. He has a $2 million salary, and the agreement includes a $7 million mutual option with a $3 million buyout.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports