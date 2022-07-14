NEW YORK (AP)Mike Moustakas was placed on the injured list Thursday by the Cincinnati Reds without an injury designation, an indication the move was likely related to COVID-19 protocols.

The team recalled infielder/outfielder Max Schrock from Triple-A Louisville before its series finale against the New York Yankees.

Moustakas, a corner infielder and designated hitter, is batting .210 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 63 games. He homered in the second inning Wednesday night, one of three straight launched by the Reds in a span of five pitches from Yankees starter Luis Severino, who later left with an injury.

Cincinnati has 17 players on the injured list.

A three-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Moustakas is in the third season of a $64 million, four-year contract with the Reds that includes a club option for 2024.

