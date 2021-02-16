Red Sox sign RHP Hirokazu Sawamura to 2-year deal

BOSTON (AP)The Boston Red Sox signed Japanese right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Sawamura joins the Red Sox after a 10-year stint in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He went 48-52 with 75 saves, four shutouts, a 2.77 ERA and 790 strikeouts in 352 appearances (88 starts).

The deal has a dual club and player option for the 2023 season. Boston made room on the 40-man roster by designating left-hander Jeffrey Springs for assignment.

Sawamura would become the ninth player born in Japan to play for Boston.

