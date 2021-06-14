Red Sox hope Nathan Eovaldi can tame Jays’ hot bats

Nathan Eovaldi will look to get the Red Sox’s pitching staff back on track when he takes the mound in the finale of Boston’s four-game home series against the hot-hitting Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Red Sox pitchers have surrendered nearly nine runs per game — 53 in total — in losing four of their last six games. The trend continued Sunday as the Blue Jays slugged eight home runs in an 18-4 thumping of Boston.

“We’ve got Nate going (on Monday) against a good hitting team. We know (they’re good), but we know he’s good too,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Go out there and compete, give us six good innings and go to our bullpen, and you split the series against them and you move forward to the race.”

Toronto hit five home runs in a 7-2 win on Saturday and has gone deep 14 times in the series while taking two of the first three games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has homered in all three games and has a major league-leading 21 this season.

“I’m going to have more games like the one I had (Sunday) with six RBIs, because they don’t want to pitch to Vladdy — because he’s more than on fire right now,” said Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez, who went deep twice on Sunday.

Eovaldi (7-3, 4.11 ERA) has been effective in limiting the long ball, giving up just three homers over his 13 starts. The right-hander had a rough go his last time out, giving up five runs on a season-high 11 hits with three walks and five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in an 8-3 loss to Houston.

In seven prior appearances (six starts) against the Blue Jays, Eovaldi is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA.

Cavan Biggio, who hit a solo homer in Sunday’s blowout, is 2 for 5 with two homers and two RBIs lifetime versus Eovaldi. Rowdy Tellez is 2 for 6 with a homer and two RBIs against him, while Bo Bichette and Reese McGuire each have a solo shot off of him.

Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.14 ERA) is scheduled to start with hopes of sending the Blue Jays to their first series victory since a two-game sweep of Miami on June 1-2.

The highly-touted 23-year-old right-hander will be making his fourth start in the majors and his second against an American League East opponent.

Manoah tossed six scoreless innings and struck out seven while limiting the Yankees to two hits and two walks in his major league debut on May 27 at New York.

After giving up three home runs and four runs total in a 3 1/3-inning no-decision on June 2 against Miami, Manoah bounced back with a solid outing on Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox. He gave up two runs — one earned — on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts over five innings.

The Blue Jays have won all three games started by Manoah this season.

–Field Level Media