Rays tender Glasnow, 6 other arbitration-eligible players

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)The AL champion Tampa Bay Rays offered 2021 contracts to all seven of their arbitration-eligible players Wednesday, including starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

The others were left-handers Ryan Yarbrough and Jose Alvarado, right-hander Yonny Chirinos, first baseman Ji-Man Choi, infielder Joey Wendle and outfielder Manuel Margot.

Right-hander Edgar Garcia, who was not yet eligible for arbitration, was non-tendered and becomes a free agent.

Glasnow went 5-1 in 11 regular-season starts in 2020. The 6-foot-8 right-hander was 2-3 during the postseason, including a pair of losses in two World Series outings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports