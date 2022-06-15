NEW YORK (AP)Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a strained left hamstring.

In addition, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left the game at the New York Yankees in the middle of the third inning due to left Achilles inflammation.

Rasmussen last pitched Friday at Minnesota, and the IL move with the 26-year-old right-hander was made retroactive to Sunday. Right-hander Ralph Garza Jr. was recalled from the taxi squad before Wednesday night’s game.

”It is disappointing because Rass has been such a big part of our rotation. I think he felt it in his last inning of work against Minnesota,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ”I’m very confident we’re doing the right thing and letting him rest it rather than try to push through it.”

Rasmussen is 5-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 12 starts. He threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and still felt an issue Wednesday.

Garza has a 3.27 ERA in 11 relief appearances this year. This was his third recall from the minors this season.

Because of Rasmussen’s unavailability, Cash wasn’t sure who would start Thursday’s series finale.

Catcher Mike Zunino, on the IL since Friday with left shoulder inflammation, was sent for a second MRI, this time on his neck.

”I’m glad that the shoulder or biceps area didn’t show much, but now we’re trying to find some other things that might be causing some irritation and some some weakness running down arm, like neck nerves,” Cash said.

