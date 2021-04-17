Rays’ Kiermaier tests quad, activated from 10-day IL

NEW YORK (AP)The Tampa Bay Rays activated Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day injured list prior to a game Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Kiermaier had been out since April 5 with a strained left quadriceps. He took live at-bats against taxi squad pitcher David Hess prior to Saturday’s game and was deemed ready. He was available off the bench, with Brett Phillips starting in center.

The 30-year-old Kiermaier is 1 for 11 this season after batting .217 with three homers in 49 games for the AL champions in 2020.

Right-hander Chris Mazza was optioned to the alternate site.

